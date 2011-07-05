It's compatible with the company's ConnectR iPhone/iPod Touch app, allowing listeners to control the radio using their Apple portable.

The Roberts Stream 105 connects to thousands of internet radio stations via wi-fi, and being portable, can be used anywhere where there's a wi-fi connection.

Using ConnectR, it can also stream music from your PC through the Stream's speakers.

Other features include an aux-in socket for connecting an iPod or MP3 player, 10 presets, two alarm timers and a headphone socket.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook