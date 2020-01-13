Rega spins out Ania Pro moving coil cartridge

Rega has added a new cartridge option to boost the performance of its mid-range Planar turntables.

The £750 Ania Pro is a moving coil model which sits between the Ania (£500) and the top-end Apheta 3 (£1250), which comes as standard with the Rega Planar 10.

The Ania Pro is fitted with a nude diamond stylus to help glean as much detail from the vinyl surface as possible. It moves the rhomboid pivot cantilever and micro coil, which is hand wound to an iron micro cross, through the field generated by a super high-powered, neodymium magnet.

Rega claims this results in a dynamic and detailed performance, tight bass, warm midrange and high frequency accuracy.

(Image credit: Rega)

The parts are fitted to a cartridge body which is machined from a single aluminum block and the body is protected by a red coloured Polyphenylene Sulphide (PPS) polymer/glass housing which sets the stylus in an automatic overhang position.

In terms of numbers, the Ania Pro has a nominal output level of 350μV, a tracking pressure of 1.75 - 2.00g and it weighs just 6g making it one world’s smallest MC cartridges. It can be bought separately for the Planar 3 and also come factory fitted for the Planar 6 and Planar 8 turntables - all What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award-winners.