Record Store Day 2023 reveals extensive release list, including Taylor Swift, The Cure, Pixies and Ennio Morricone

The full list of official records released for 2023’s Record Store Day UK (opens in new tab) has been announced, with vinyl collectors everywhere primed and ready to pounce on the tantalising exclusives dropping on April 22nd.

This year's collection features the usual range of big-hitting contemporary artists such as Ellie Goulding, The 1975 and Blur, alongside the legendary names of Chet Baker, Brian Eno, Supergrass, Pearl Jam and many more. New and emerging acts, including Radio 1’s Sound of 2023 nominees piri & tommy, are also set to feature.

Perhaps the biggest news out of the anticipated event will be the exclusive release of Taylor Swift’s two-disc 12” LP for her acclaimed 2020 album folklore: the long pond studio sessions. Much vaunted, too, is the vinyl debut of pop-rock icons The 1975’s live performance with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, available exclusively at independent record stores this April.

(Image credit: Record Store Day)

In fact, The 1975 are the official ambassadors for this year’s event, following a hugely successful year which culminated in three nominations at the Brit Awards. The Cheshire quartet are keen advocates for vinyl music, as lead singer Matt Healy explains: “(We) are really proud to be ambassadors for Record Store Day. Independent record stores are the lifeblood of the music industry and have played a crucial role in our story so far. It couldn’t be more important to support their vital community and culture.”

Other major artists seeing a vinyl drop at the event include Billy Joel, The Black Keys, Blur, Carole King, Elvis Presley, Ennio Morricone, Garbage, Jamiroquai, Madness, The Prodigy and countless others, with a full list available on Record Store Day’s official website (opens in new tab).

Record Store Day 2023 boasts dozens of major exclusives available across the UK’s independent record stores, although be aware that such exclusives are released on a first-come, first-served basis only from participating stores. To avoid disappointment, the RSD website advises checking with other record shops using their handy store locator (opens in new tab).

MORE:

Record Store Day’s Behind the Curtain series returns for a fourth season

Want to build a five-star turntable system?

Here's our guide to the best turntables you can buy now