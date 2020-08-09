Record shops are gearing up for Record Store Day's first release 'drop'

Having faced two reschedules due to you know what, Record Store Day 2020 is taking shape as three "drops" of limited-edition vinyl records, as was announced back in June. Now, the event's organisers have shed light on how record stores around the country are planning to open for the occasions.

The new-look celebration of independent record stores will see shops selling this year's exclusive RSD releases on three drop dates: Saturday 29th August, Saturday 26th September and Saturday 24th October.

More than 200 independent record stores in the UK have faced uncertainty during the pandemic, and many of them are preparing to be open for the first drop date in three Saturdays' time, with the hope that it will provide a much-needed sales boost.

Music fans will be able to use the Record Store Day store locator from the 14th August to find out how their local shops plan to open. This will range from offering bookable time slots one week in advance on a first come first served basis, and operating socially distanced queues. Unsurprisingly, the usual Record Store Day in-store festivities – live music and parties – will remain off the cards.

Record Store Day is traditionally a physical in-store event that encourages people to visit their local shop instead of ordering online however, this year online sales will be relaxed: vinyl can be made available on participating shop websites or over the phone from 6pm on the evening of each drop date.

With the first drop date inching closer, now's the time to start browsing the list of RSD 2020 releases (and our pick of the best 10!)

