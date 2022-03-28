Quick! These five-star AKG wireless headphones are now 40% off at Amazon

If it’s an affordable, portable set of energetic wireless on-ears you seek, then in our opinion, AKG’s Y400 are currently unbeatable, and with a hefty 40% discount available at Amazon, they’re some of the best headphones you’ll find for under £65.

Continuing the brand’s run of form with its accessibly priced Y-series, the Y400s set a new standard at their RRP with an expansive, detailed sound and impeccable timing. At this reduced price, they represent a fantastic bargain.

AKG Y400 Wireless headphones £109 £65 Amazon The latest addition to the AKG Y-series, the AKG Y400 continues the range’s run of form with a classy, comfortable design, 20 hours of battery life and an expansive, detailed sound. They’re supremely comfortable and portable, well built, and have an energetic, expansive sound that sets a new standard at their RRP, let alone at this heavily discounted price. The offer is currently only available on the pick colourway, though the blue version is also reduced by a decent 28%.



These 2021 What Hi-Fi? award winners don't have the noise-cancelling or app support of pricier models, but they’re supremely comfortable and well-built, boasting an energetic, spacious sound. With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, pairing is effortless, and in our testing, the wireless connection was solid during call-handling or while listening to music.

AKG’s Ambient Aware feature is on board and, when activated, subdues playback to let external noise seep in. There's also wearer-detection, which pauses playback when you remove the headphones from your ears to preserve power and a play/pause button on the left earcup that can also be pressed twice to access Bixby or Siri voice assistants.

On the spec sheet, the battery life is claimed to be 20 hours, down from the more impressive 33 hours of the five star Y500, but the good news is that juicing up from completely empty takes just two hours.

Despite a reduction in size from its predecessor, the Y400 don’t represent a step down in terms of sound at all. If their 20 hours of battery life is acceptable, these hugely talented and thoroughly recommendable on-ears are unbeatable.

