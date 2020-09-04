Quick! Get an Amazon Echo Dot and 1 month's Music Unlimited for £9

This is one of the best deals we've ever seen on a smart speaker. You can get the Amazon Echo Dot (RRP £50) plus one month's access to the Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service (£7.99 to Prime members £9.99 to those who aren't) for just £8.98. That's a saving of around £50.

That's the price for Amazon Prime members. If you don't have Prime, you'll pay £2 more (£10.98), which is still a pretty sweet deal by anyone's reckoning.

Amazon Echo Dot | 1 month Amazon Music Unlimited | £8.98

This is the price for Amazon Prime members. Non-Prime members will pay £10.98, which is only £2 more. That gets you a month's access to 60 million songs, and one of the best small smart speakers you can buy. Not bad at all.View Deal

It's worth pointing out that the Music Unlimited subscription will be set to auto-renew, so you'll be charged the full price for the next month - unless you cancel the auto-renew option, which you can do at any time from this page.

Of course, Amazon is hoping that you'll remain a subscriber - that's the whole point of this promotion - and there's no denying that Amazon Music Unlimited is a very worthy alternative to Apple Music and Spotify.

And what of the Echo Dot? This third-generation diddy smart speaker is more stylish, more intelligent and better-sounding than its predecessor. So, right off the bat, you're getting a lot for your money. And with Alexa just a voice command away, you can play music, check the news, make voice calls, set alarms and control Alexa-compatible smart devices and more – all without leaving the sofa.

Equipped with an upgraded driver and new microphones, we found the 3rd Gen Echo Dot to be a strong performer, both in terms of picking up voice commands and playing music. It won't trouble your hi-fi, of course, but Alexa can be heard loud and clear.

Simple, cheap and effective, this smart speaker is highly recommended. Tempted? This deal might not be around long, so take advantage while you can.

MORE:

Best Alexa smart speakers 2020

Best Amazon UK deals 2020

Best smart speakers 2020