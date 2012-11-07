Trending

Quad upgrades its classic electrostatic speakers

First update since 2005 brings improvements to the power supply and other sonic enhancements

Quad is perhaps best known for its classic electrostatic speakers: its first full-range design, designed by Quad founder Peter Walker and later to become the ESL 57, made its world debut in 1956.

And Quad's electrostatic range is still going strong today: the last update came with the introduction of the ESL-2805 and ESL-2905 models in 2005.

Now, in 2012, comes the latest incarnation in the form of the new ESL-2812 and ESL-2912. Quad claims these are "the best electrostatic speakers it has ever made".

So what's new? Well, the company's engineers have improved the power supply, by developing a new two-layer circuitboard with 2oz copper, and adding new components such as Vishay metal film resistors and Murata audio-grade capacittors.

Both new models are slightly taller, narrower and less deep than their predecessors. There's a new net cloth to cover the elements, delivering superior audio transparency in addition to a cleaner, smarter look, says Quad.

The underlying grille support sports newly designed strengthening ribs, reducing the possibility of resonance and ensuring the grille cloth remains under tension without overstretching.

Matching wood-veneered panels now adorn the tops of the speakers and the sides of the bases. All typography is now in gold lacquer paint.

Both the ESL-2812 and ESL-2912 are vailable this month for £6500 and £8000 respectively.

