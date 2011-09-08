Pure has updated the world's biggest-selling radio with the addition of the Listen Later to the new One Classic Series II FM/DAB radio.

Listen Later allows you to programme the radio to record – Pure prefers 'save' – your favourite radio programme.

You can set the One Classis Series II to save a programme daily, weekly or just once, though repeat programmes will wipe the memory of the previous programme.

Pure claims the audio performance has also been improved, while there's a new satin-touch finish available in black or white.

Other features include 30 presets, a sleep timer, kitchen timer, Intellitext and textSCAN.

The radio can be battery-powered but you'll need to add the £35 ChargePAK or six C Cell batteries. Listen Later requires mains power, however.

The Pure One Classic Series II is due out this month and costs £65.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.