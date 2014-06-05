Pure has today announced that owners of the Jongo multiroom speaker system can now use any music streaming service app, thanks to the integration of 'Bluetooth Caskeid' technology.

Well-known services such as Spotify, Rdio, Pandora and Deezer are all compatible, as well as lesser known ones such as Madagacsar radio. A vast number of radio apps are compatible too, all of which can be streamed to multiple Jongo speakers.

Previously, the Jongo system, much like Sonos, required that you use Pure's app to access a select group of streaming services.

Now any app can stream music directly to a Jongo speaker via Bluetooth, and then seamlessly share the music with other Jongo speakers.

Bluetooth Caskeid is a patented technology developed by Pure's parent company, Imagination Technologies. It allows wireless multiroom speakers to benefit from "exceptionally accurate connected audio streaming."

The Caskeid technology is also able to deliver "audiophile-quality" playback in an experience that Pure claims is "good enough to replace wires."

All users are required to do is send audio from their chosen app to one Jongo speaker in the group, the Caskeid technology will then integrate the audio with the rest of the group. The new feature is available to both Android and iOS users.

Onkyo announced this year at MWC 2014 that it would be producing a range of multiroom wireless speakers that also used Bluetooth Caskeid technology after signing a deal with Imagination Technologies.

