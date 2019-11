Pure's Evoke Mio DAB/FM radio is now available in a new range of colours.

There are six in all: rose, paprika, seagrass, pepper, sage and mustard, with a two-tone leather effect finish and matching cream fascia.

They join the existing range of colours, which continue as before: teal, grape, cherry and noir. And no, we didn't make up the names.

The new Evoke mio colour collection will be available from June for £130. Read our review here.

