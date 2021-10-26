PSB unveils premium M4U 8 MKII wireless headphones with aptX HD and noise-cancelling

Canadian audio specialist PSB Speakers has just upgraded its premium wireless noise cancelling headphone proposition, with the launch of the PSB M4U 8 MKII.

As you might expect, PSB's reborn flagship wireless closed-back over-ears (based on the company's inaugural five-star M4U 2 headphones, and of course the 2018-issue PSB M4U 8) now come with several exciting feature upgrades too.

The focus here is a personalised audio experience – the firm is quick to point out that no two ears hear the same, even if they are attached to the same person. So for the first time ever, the M4U 8 MKII features Personal Sound by Audiodo to ensure the sound is specifically tailored to the listener's ears.

Audiodo callibration – available in the dedicated PSB Headphones app – measures a listener’s unique hearing abilities and corrects anomalies from hearing damage, physiological irregularities and even psychoacoustic perceptions to produce "an incredibly precise model of an individual’s sense of hearing, fully revealing PSB's true-to-nature sonic signature".

(Image credit: PSB Speakers)

You're also getting Immersive RoomFeel Technology, aka the next generation of PSB's exclusive RoomFeel tech, which promises to add layers of true-to-life realism to all recordings. To drill down into exactly what that means, PSB explains that using the company's decades of research, RoomFeel was carefully developed to produce ‘room gain’ – the energy and clarity that a room adds when listening to high-quality loudspeakers. Designed for on-the-move listening, RoomFeel promises to bring that sound directly through the M4U 8 MKII.

The M4U 8 MKII support Bluetooth aptX HD for 24-bit high-resolution wireless streaming, but there are two different wired modes of operation should you prefer: unique dual 3.5mm input connections (left or right side) or via USB-C to your computer – which also recharges the batteries while you're listening.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is onboard too, utilising four digital microphones to cut down on analogue-to-digital conversion error in audio processing.

In terms of battery life, the claim is all day and all night, with up to 25 hours of wireless run time in Active Mode (ie. wireless listening, without noise cancellation) or 18 hours when deploying ANC.

The special two-way adjustable ear pads are gyro-suspended for optimal ergonomics and the design folds for easy travel and storage using the carry case provided.

You also get physical controls for volume, playback and mode selection, tangle-free cords for analogue wired and USB-C connection and even 1/4-in stereo and dual-input flight adapters.

Pre-orders for the PSB M4U 8 MKII are now open, priced £349 / $399 / €449 / CDN$499. Product availability and delivery will commence in November 2021.

MORE:

Read all our PSB reviews

See our pick of the best noise-cancelling headphones 2021

Prefer true wireless earbuds? Check best noise-cancelling earbuds 2021: budget and premium