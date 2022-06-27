PSB celebrates 50 years by releasing an intimate documentary (free to watch now)

PSB is celebrating its big '5-0' this year, and to mark the occasion the celebrated Canadian hi-fi brand has produced an insightful 20-minute documentary about its five-decade history. The PSB documentary is available to watch now on YouTube. (opens in new tab)

Offering an intimate look into PSB's founding, milestones and future, including some touching stories from founder Paul Barton and perspectives from both inside and outside of the company, the documentary is a fascinating history lesson on how PSB helped has to define 'Canadian Sound' over the years.

It all started when Barton was just a boy. His father taught himself how to make his son a violin, which stimulated Barton's musical talents and admiration for woodwork. His first job working at a hi-fi store inspired him to build kids speakers to sell in that store, and then he and a couple of his high school friends started PSB in the summer of 1972 in an old shoe factory in the quaint village of St Jacobs, Ontario. The rest, as they say, is history.

(Image credit: PSB)

The documentary interestingly discusses what was pivotal to PSB's early success – Barton being embraced by the NRC (National Research Council), a project designed to help Canadian industry and technology compete around the world, and which gave him the resources, research opportunities, and the fellow brains within the community to allow a then-fledgling PSB to flourish. It goes back to the first PSB speakers, the Avante and Beta II, from 1973, as well as other landmark speakers in the company's pursuit of 'natural sound', such as the Passif II (which launched PSB into the high-end space) and the Project B2 (which introduced the brand's hallmark idea to place the woofer above the tweeter). And well, we'll let you watch the rest...

PSB has also now released a new hour-long interview with Paul Barton (opens in new tab), hosted by SoundStage!'s Doug Schneider, as part of its 50th anniversary. That's not a wrap, either: PSB will culminate its celebrations with "a very special announcement" this Friday (1st July), coinciding with Canada Day. So watch this space.

