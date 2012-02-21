Canadian speaker company PSB has added the Mini to its Imagine speaker range.

It's a two-way, rear-ported reflex design with a 10.2cm clay/ceramic filled polypropylene coned woofer. The tweeter uses a 25mm titanium dome and a ferrofluid cooled Neodymium turbo magnet.

With compact dimensions of 23.5 x 14.6 x 21.1cm (hxwxd), the Mini can be used as part of a stereo system, home cinema set-up or even as a pair of desktop monitors.

The PSB Mini is available now in black or white for £495 a pair.

