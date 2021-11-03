PS5 restock update: Sony reportedly flying in shipments to help UK stock issues

Looking to nab a Sony PlayStation 5 for the gamer in your life this Christmas – even if that gamer is you? Good news: hot on the heels of ShopTo's fresh batch of PS5 disc and PS5 Digital Edition consoles two days ago (which sold out by 11am on the day they dropped) The Sun reported on Monday that Sony commissioned three Boeing 747 Jumbo Jets to transport thousands of PS5s into Heathrow, to keep up with the growing demand ahead of Christmas and Black Friday.

Of course, this is just the latest move in Sony’s attempts to get the PS5 into the hands of eager gamers this festive season.

As noted by UK video game blog, VG247, The Sun's source also said, “A phenomenal operation has been underway to stock UK shelves of PS5s for Christmas", adding, “The 747 plane is rare after being decommissioned by British Airways, but carries a vast amount of cargo as a freighter aircraft."

Apparently, each aeroplane can bring in 100 tonnes of equipment on almost 50 pallets – meaning a slew of gamers could now be smiling on Christmas day.

The report continues that 12 articulated lorries were needed to ferry the PS5s from the airport’s cargo hub to distribution centres around the UK – with just four of the pallets (which measure a whopping three metres across) fitting in each truck.

However, the enduring popularity of Sony's newest console combined with known chip supply shortages means getting your hands on a new PlayStation 5 (or, for that matter, an Xbox Series X) might still be tough, even with fresh arrivals of stock.

Need another search avenue? Trusted tipster @PS5StockAlertUK says John Lewis will receive fresh consoles on 22nd November 2021, suggesting a possible restock on 25-26th November. One for the diary.

Also Amazon dropped last week and could drop again as soon as Wednesday 10th November provided supply is not disrupted. You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member (but there's a 30-day free Prime trial below).

Sony PlayStation 5 Sony PlayStation 5 console: View stock at Amazon

The PS5 is here and it offers next-gen gaming, 3D audio and an innovative DualSense controller that helps immerse you in the action. The standard PS5 plays 4K Blu-ray discs but there's also the option of the cheaper (disc-less) PS5 Digital Edition. View Deal

For now, good luck – and keep checking our dedicated PS5 stock and where to buy: today's PS5 restock news and PS5 in-store sales page in the run up to Black Friday and Christmas. Any fresh availability we spot shall be listed there.

MORE:

Looking for an Xbox? See Xbox Series X stock update: where to find the new Xbox

See our dedicated page for the best PS5 deals: savings on consoles, accessories and bundles

Unsure whether to buy the digital one? Consult PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition: which should you buy?