Pro-Ject's nifty configurator tool lets you build the turntable of your dreams

Did you ever while away the hours at school, in lectures or, say it quietly, work meetings by hopping onto the Nike website and configuring your perfect pair of trainers, or pass a slow afternoon at home building the smartest pair of Ray Bans possible by selecting the lens colours, frame materials and the even the type of font used for the logo?

If you did but you've now moved on from running marathons or living out your Top Gun aviator fantasies to the world of vinyl, you might find Pro-Ject's new configurator tool to be right up your street.

On the Pro-Ject website, you can now configure your preferences for the company's premium Xtension 9 record player. You can customise aspects such as the plinth finish, tonearm, cartridge, and accessories to craft your perfect deck. Pro-Ject will then build it to your specifications, leaving you with a turntable that feels truly like it's your own.

Do be warned, though, that you can end up spending a lot of time on the Xtension 9 configurator and, if you're not careful, run up a pretty sizeable bill in the process. The standard "SuperPack" deck sits currently at around £3500 / $4400 in most finishes, but adding in your own high-end components such as an Evo 9 CC HG tonearm, Pick it MC9 cartridge and a high gloss finish can see that figure creep well beyond the £6000 / $7000 mark.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

The standard Xtension 9 turntable is conceived as one of the Austrian company's most convenient, easy-to-use turntables, melding a slimline chassis with a heavy aluminium platter riding on an inverted main bearing for more frictionless rotation. Mounted onto a wood chassis (if you go for the standard unit), the table is decoupled from its environment through magnetically isolated suspension feet which reduce unwanted vibrations.

If you want a turntable that feels like your own, head over to Pro-Ject's official website to access the Xtension 9 configurator, or check out the company's explainer video for top tips on building the player of your dreams.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read our Award-winning Pro-Ject Debut Pro review

See the best turntables for every budget

Our tips on how to get the best sound from your turntable