Pre-Prime Day deal: Save £40 on budget hi-res Sony Walkman

If you're on the hunt for a hi-res music player, you don't need to wait until Amazon Prime Day to bag bargain. The retailer is currently offering a great deal on a budget Sony Walkman.

The Sony NW-A45 (in a range of colours) is now just £139 with a 22 per cent discount.

With a 3.1in touch screen for an intuitive operation, a 16GB internal memory that's expandable via micro SD slot, a 45-hour battery life, Bluetooth and 24-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD support, this is one well-specc'd budget hi-res music player. Also available in black, blue, red and green.

While we haven’t reviewed this particular player, which was launched in 2017, it’s safe to say Sony’s Walkmans have done well with us. The last handful have received admirable four-star reviews for their intuitiveness, file support and decent sound quality.

The eye-grabbing specs of the NW-A45 is a 45-hour battery life, 16GB internal storage (expandable by microSD card), 3.1in LCD touchscreen, and Bluetooth (with NFC) for pairing and listening to music on other music players. There’s support for both PCM (all the way up to 24-bit/192kHz) and DSD files, as well as MP3 songs of course.

So if you (or someone you know) would benefit from a separate, dedicated music player in addition to your (or their) smartphone, this pre-Prime Day deal could be just the ticket.

