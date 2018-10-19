Polk’s new Signature E Series speakers offer surround sound packages from £670

Polk has launched its Signature E Series of speakers, which is an updated version of its original Signature Series, and comprises a wide collection of floorstanding, centre and standmount speakers.

Changes that warrant the new range include improved drive units and crossover components, as well as new crossover topology and a supposedly refined bass tuning.

The new collection consists of the S60e, S55e and S50e floorstanders; the S35e and S30e centre speakers; and the S20e, S15e and S10e standmounts - all eight of which are available in white or black finishes.

The towers all feature 2.54cm Terylene tweeters, but separate themselves with mid/bass driver count and size. The S60e and S55e feature four units, while the S50e settles for three. The two bookshelves also feature single 1in Terylene tweeters, in addition to either 5.25in or 6.5in mid/bass drivers.

The six-driver S35e is the slimmest centre speaker, standing at just 4in tall, while the two-driver S30e has a more typically chunky build. Both also marry 1in Terylene tweeter with polypropylene mid-bass drivers (3in in the S35e, 5.25in in the S30e).

The Polk Signature E Series will be available from this month, with pricing as follows: S10e (£199 per pair), S15e (£249 per pair), S20e (£299 per pair), S30e (£269 each) S35e (£299 each) S50e (£599 per pair), S55e (£799 per pair), S60e (£999 per pair). Naturally, those wanting a 5.1 package will need to add a subwoofer.