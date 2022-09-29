Polaroid Music Players are colourful Bluetooth speakers with a retro feel

Polaroid has been making cameras for nearly a century, but now the photography giant is stepping into the audio world with four all-new Polaroid-branded Bluetooth Music Players alongside an 'experimental' music discovery service, Polaroid Radio.

These Polaroid Music Players are all Bluetooth speakers with retro feels to them, harkening back to the iconic look and feel of boomboxes straight out of the '90s complete with lots of vibrant, funky colours.

Polaroid is introducing the Polaroid P1 (opens in new tab), P2 (opens in new tab), P3 (opens in new tab), and P4 (opens in new tab) Music Players that scale up in size and price and scale down in portability; though, all of them are designed to be able to be moved around. Each player has a number of different colourways, while a P1 costs $59.99; a P2 costs $129.99; a P3 costs $189.99; and a P4 costs $289.99.

For those in the UK/EU, the P1 will set you back £49.99 / €59.99; the P2 £119.99 / €129.99; the P3 £169.99 / €189.99; and the P4 £259.99 / €289.99, while you can also get a 'stereo set' of P1 speakers for $119.98 / £99.98 / €119.98. Though, you can pair two copies of any of these Polaroid players together for stereo sound.

Polaroid is pretty light on tech specs when it comes to what's driving these speakers, but the company does note you'll get 10 hours of battery life out of a P1 and 15 hours out of P2s, P3s, and P4s. All of Polaroid's Music Players connect via Bluetooth and come with USB-C for charging, including bundled cables.

On top of the players themselves, Polaroid is pushing its new Polaroid Radio service that can be found within the Polaroid Music app or on the web (opens in new tab). Polaroid Radio's angle is that the service doesn't rely on algorithms to recommend songs, like a service such as Spotify does, and rather "puts radio back in the hands of real people" with artists, DJs, and curators designing stations.

While many music streaming sites do rely on algorithms, Polaroid's service sounds a lot like a more fleshed-out version of Apple Music's curated playlists that are also created by humans and don't rely on algorithms. However, you do have to pay for Apple Music, while Polaroid Radio is currently offering up five different stations that are free, ad-free, and will be regularly updated.

We'll have to get our hands on these new Polaroid players before we can comment about how well they perform, but if you're a longtime fan of Polaroid's aesthetic, these new Bluetooth speakers are worth a look.

