Both Android and iOS users will be able to connect to the headphones via Bluetooth 4.0, while owners of compatible Android smartphones will also have the ability to instantly connect thanks to NFC pairing.

The controls on the headphones themselves will let you skip or play/pause tracks and adjust the volume levels. Meanwhile, a built-in microphone has been incorporated into the SE-MJ561BTs for hands-free calls.

Audio is delivered through the headphones' 4cm speaker drivers, which Pioneer claims to be "strong, natural and deep with excellent balance".

The SE-MJ561BTs benefit from a combination of a soft leather-like material and polyurethane cushioning on the headband and earpads, delivering some extra comfort for longer listening session.

The headphones come in silver or brown colour finishes, while Pioneer says the built-in rechargeable battery will provide up to 15 hours of playback and talk time.

Pricing is yet to be confirmed by Pioneer, but the SE-MJ561BT headphones are due to hit the shelves in January 2015.

