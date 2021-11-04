'Perfect for PS5' update rolling out now to 2021 Sony TVs, but VRR is still missing...

Sony's 'Perfect for PS5' update is available now for Sony's top 2021 TVs. It brings two unique PS5-related features to play: Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode.

But sadly variable refresh rate (VRR) remains absent. It won't launch on Sony's 2021 TVs (or the PS5) until later this year.

With one exception. The latest update does bring VRR – which adjusts the screen's refresh rate depending on what content it's displaying – to the Sony X85J, but no other sets. Sony's 2020 TVs received VRR via an update last month.

So what do these other features do? Auto HDR Tone Mapping optimises the HDR settings during your initial PS5 setup, automatically selecting the best HDR setting for your specific TV. Because it's precisely mapped to your TV display spec, it should bring out more details in bright or dark parts of the picture, avoiding crushed, overly black dark areas and over-exposed bright highlights.

Auto Genre Picture Mode does pretty much the same as ALLM (Auto Low-Latency Mode) – it allows the TV to automatically detect whether you're watching a movie or playing a game, and switch to the corresponding mode. Gaming mode turns off certain image processing to minimise lag to make the screen more responsive, while the standard mode turns the processing back on to prioritise picture quality.

The update – called v6.4284 – is rolling out now for the Sony Z9J, A90J, A80J, X95J and X90J. It also brings a mode called '360 Spatial Sound Personalizer', which works with the Sony SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speaker to make listening more immersive.

