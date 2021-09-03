Panasonic's five-star wireless earbuds are just £75 in today's Amazon flash sale

The Panasonic RZ-S500W noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds dropped to £90 on Prime Day. Pretty good, but now you can pick up a pair for just £75. Hurry, though, because Amazon's latest flash deal will disappear in a puff of smoke at midnight on Friday.

We awarded the RZ-S500W five stars when reviewed at £100, praising their "accurate sound", IPX4 water resistance and built-in support for Alexa. Head to Amazon now and you'll see them listed for £99.99. But tick the "Apply £15 voucher" box below the price to grab a pair in black or white at the reduced price of £75.

The nifty voucher expires today, Friday 3rd September (sooner, if stocks run out), so best not dilly-dally if these classy buds tickle your fancy.

True wireless earbuds deal

£100 Panasonic RZ-S500WE-W £100 £75 at Amazon (save £35) Panasonic’s most premium true wireless earbuds prove a classy option with an expansive detailed presentation, excellent noise cancelling and superb touch controls. At £75, they're an absolute steal. Happy Friday. View Deal

The Panasonic RZ-S500W spec sheet is pretty comprehensive. In addition to active noise-cancelling, they have an ambient mode to amplify surrounding noise when the time is right; twin beam-forming microphones to increase the clarity of voices and reduce noise during calls; and a total of 19.5 hours of playtime with ANC activated (6.5 hours from the buds, 13 from the charging case).

Another neat feature includes a USB-C quick-charge so that a 15-minute re-juice can deliver 70 minutes of playback, even with noise-cancelling deployed.

When you factor in today's considerable price drop, their noise-cancelling, performance, touch-capacitive controls, in-app features and general build quality, they certainly represent great value for money.

