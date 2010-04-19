The line-up consists of four models: SC-BT735 (£700), SC-BT330 (£500), SC-BT230 (£450) and SC-BT222 (£400).

The first three models are 'wireless-ready' for the rear speakers. This means that by using the optional wireless kit (SH-FX71), which includes a wireless receiver unit, sound can be transmitted from the main unit to the surround speakers without the need for a conventional wired connection.

In addition, the 'BT735, 'BT330 and 'BT230 models feature VieraCast web connectivity, BD-Live, DLNA capability and are wireless LAN ready.

With a wireless LAN adapter plugged into the USB port, online content can be viewed wirelessly a wireless LAN router. (The Panasonic DY-WL10 wireless LAN adapter is sold separately).

All models are fitted with a universal iPod/iPhone dock, so music info stored on your iPod/iPhone can be viewed on your TV or display, and are compatible with video and photo files on Apple's portable devices.

PHL Reference Chroma processor Plus video processing is standard across the range, as is decoding of high-definition audio formats.

The SC-BT330, 'BT230 and 'BT222 all have centre speakers fitted with a new advanced bamboo cone driver for clearer dialogue in multichannel soundtracks. And the BT735 and BT330 have Kelton subwoofers to create deeper bass.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter