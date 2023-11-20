Our favourite budget speakers are even cheaper than before thanks to Black Friday

The Elac Debut B5.2 remain one of the best affordable stereo speakers today, which is no mean feat considering they launched way back in 2016. Once again nabbing a 2023 What Hi-Fi? Award as the best standmounts for under £300, the Debut B5.2 are easily among the finest budget bookshelf speakers you can buy right now. Compact, well-made and eminently listenable, no one should be surprised that they've been honoured with our coveted Award for multiple years in a row.

And now they're an even more tempting, more affordable buy thanks to this excellent Black Friday speaker deal. You can get the Debut B5.2 for just £199 at Peter Tyson or Amazon UK – which is a terrific saving of £51 from the original £250 price we tested them at. The speakers' price has hovered around £229-£239 in the past few months, but £199 is the lowest price we've ever seen them go.

We know hi-fi kit can be expensive, which is why it's worth shouting about genuine affordable bargains when they do appear, and Elac's five-star budget marvels are the stepping stone to any home audio system.

Anyone looking for discrete, compact and ultimately quality speakers on a budget should really consider the Elac Debut B5.2. Hovering near the bottom of the stereo speakers price scale, don't be fooled into thinking that the B5.2 feel or sound "cheap". If anything, they've continuously wowed us with their superb value for money, punching well above their weight in delivering levels of audio enjoyment and build quality that far exceed what we'd expect for their rather meagre price.

Put simply, the Debut B5.2 are brilliant performers for the money. They're unfussy about placement and will take any genre of music you throw at them in their stride. To hammer home the point, those aren't always qualities you expect, or receive, at this budget price level.

They have the dynamic expression, detail resolution and tonal sophistication to handle it all, and enough stretch in their abilities to get even better with a system above their natural price range. Rivals may give you a little more richness and texture, yet the Elacs are admirably balanced in the way they deal with poorer or more aggressive recordings, smoothing things out nicely and soothing the faults and flaws with a mature, even-handed touch.

These Elac speakers were already exceptional value at full price, so this £199 Black Friday deal should be snapped up by anyone looking for their first pair of hi-fi speakers.

