Optoma's new laser projectors promise 'cinema-grade colours' in a portable package

While the world is seemingly now awash with portable projectors, few seem to take picture quality quite as seriously as Optoma appears to be with its new ML1080 and ML1080ST models.

As the names suggest, these are 1080p (rather than 4K) projectors, but they pack into their bijou casework RGB triple laser technology that can apparently produce 1200 lumens of brightness and support the BT2020 colour gamut. In fact, Optoma makes the very bold claim that the ML1080 and ML1080ST will offer 'cinema-grade colours'. The HDR10 and HLG formats of HDR are both supported.

The difference between the two models is that the ML1080ST has a short-throw lens that allows it to produce a 100-inch image from just 1.5 metres from a wall.

(Image credit: Optoma)

While neither projector has built-in batteries, both can be powered by a PD 3.0-grade power pack connected via USB-C and they weigh just 1kg each so certainly fulfil the 'portable' remit.

Other connections include what Optoma refers to as an 'HDMI 2.1' socket but, as we know, any HDMI can now be labelled as 'HDMI 2.1' and Optoma hasn't included any of the gaming features one would usually associate with HDMI 2.1 on the spec lists of either of these new projectors.

Both of these new Optoma projectors are available now, with the ML1080 priced at £1099 / $999 (around AU$2100) and the ML1080ST at £1199 / $1149 (around AU$2275).

