Onkyo’s new AV receiver is a home cinema heavyweight packed with streaming smarts

Soundbars might be all the rage, but home cinema enthusiasts who can accommodate a full-blown surround sound speaker package are still being catered for, as Onkyo’s latest announcement goes to show.

Fresh for 2024 is the TX-RZ30. Costing $1199 and launching in October (it is scheduled to arrive in the UK by the end of the year, priced £1199), this feature-packed amplifier, with 100W of Class A/B amplification per channel, will doubtless be in the hunt for a spot on our list of the best AV receivers.

It’s fully equipped and includes a thorough set-up procedure, courtesy of Dirac Live Room Correction Full Bandwidth. Dirac’s tech will optimise the sound to suit your particular room layout and listening conditions. Also available, as an optional extra, is Dirac Live Bass Control, which sees machine learning and AI quickly optimise your subwoofer settings.

The Onkyo also supports IMAX Enhanced. This means you can experience enhanced movie soundtracks from compatible sources, such as 4K Blu-ray discs. An IMAX Enhanced soundtrack uses a special ‘signature’ version of the DTS:X audio format which IMAX claims helps to preserve the full dynamic range of the original movie mix.

Wifi and Bluetooth connectivity are both included and the Onkyo has one additional wireless trick up its sleeve which allows it to transmit and receive audio (including aptX HD) to compatible Bluetooth headphones. Perfect for a spot of late-night listening when you want to enjoy an action flick but don’t want to disturb anyone else in the house (or your neighbours).

(Image credit: Onkyo)

On the rear are no fewer than six HDMI 2.1a inputs and a pair of outputs should you want to send pictures – and there is support for the pass-through of both 8K and 4K content.

Today’s home cinema receivers are more than just movie maestros, which means you get support for a wide range of music streaming platforms and apps. There is Google Cast built-in, AirPlay 2, Spotify, Amazon Music HD, Tidal, Deezer, Pandora (for US customers) and Tunein. It is also Roon Tested, should you want to use a Roon Core server over AirPlay or Chromecast. The Onkyo even has a Sonos port allowing you to distribute your audio through your Sonos wireless network.

Onkyo and Klipsch have teamed up to create a special audio mode designed to work with Klipsch’s Reference Premier speaker line. Admittedly, it’s a little niche, but nice to have if you happen to have a speaker package which uses speakers from this range.

