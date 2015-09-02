The stereo models both use a 384kHz/32-bit Asahi Kasei DAC (digital-to-analogue converter) that can decode any digital source, either wired or wireless, and can handle 192kHz/24-bit FLAC or DSD (Direct Stream Digital) 5.6MHz audio over a home network through one of four digital inputs. The receivers can also be hooked up to a TV via one of two additional digital connections.

Power is a claimed 2 x 135W for the TX-8150, and 2 x 110W for the TX-8130. Additional connectivity includes built-in wi-fi, seven analogue inputs (including one phono connection for a turntable), as well as a USB port for playback of music from a flash memory drive.

Deezer, TuneIn internet radio and Spotify Connect are all on board, and the TX-8150 has the added benefit of AirPlay, Bluetooth and DAB+ digital radio.

As part of Onkyo's Pure Audio Component range, both models feature a rigid anti-vibration oval chassis, quality banana plug speaker posts (with A/B drive), independent tone controls, a Direct Mode and, on the TX-8150, gold-plate audio terminals. They will be available later this month in silver or black.

The Onkyo TX-SR252 is a £199 5.1 multichannel receiver

Also new from Onkyo is the £199, 2 x 100W TX-SR252 multichannel AV receiver (pictured above) which has four HDMI inputs (all 4K/60Hz/HDCP 2.2 compliant) and is capable of decoding Dolby True HD and DTS-HD Master Audio. Signals from the the two composite video inputs are upconverted via HDMI, so up to six source components can be connected to the unit.

The HDMI inputs are 4K/HDCP 2.2 compliant

For music lovers, the Onkyo TX-SR252 also gets two digital inputs for connecting a streamer or CD player, three analogue audio inputs and a USB input. An FM/AM tuner with 30 presets is also included.

