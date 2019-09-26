OnePlus 7T goes big on triple-lens camera and charging

OnePlus is staying true to its ‘Never Settle’ tagline where its annual phone launch count is concerned, today unveiling its third handset of the year – the ‘T’ variant in its current 7 Series. The all-new OnePlus 7T slots in beneath the 7 and (excellent) 7 Pro that launched back in May, and, as the company CEO Peter Lau confirmed earlier this week, it will be the first handset preloaded with the forthcoming Android 10 OS.

The 7T brings a number of advancements across screen, camera and performance to the ‘T’ table over its 6T predecessor.

For one, there’s now an upgraded 6.55in Fluid AMOLED display, which like its 7 Series siblings has a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It sports a reasonable 2400 x 1080 resolution and cinematic 20:9 aspect ratio, and should be more lucid in bright sunlight thanks to its 1000-nit maximum brightness.

At the same time, an all-new internal luminescent material underneath the screen is designed to block 40 per cent of blue light for a more comfortable screen experience at night.

(Image credit: Future)

Most of the innovation inside its 8mm-thick, matte-frosted glass (in Frosted Silver or Glacier Blue) body is found within the camera, though. Like the 7 Pro, the 7T sports a triple-lens rear camera – the main snapper is a 48MP Sony IMX586 lens with optical image stabilisation, which is complemented by a 16MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with a 117-degree field of view, and a 12MP Telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom.

Unlike the 7 Pro, the front 16MP lens isn’t housed in a pop-up module but sits within its waterdrop notch (which is 31.46 per cent smaller than the one on the 6T).

A new Macro Mode lets you take a close-up from as close as 2.5cm away, while Nightscape setting, which can be enabled on both the main and ultra angle wide lens, has been improved to better capture low-lit environments.

Powering the handset is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ chipset, which promises upgraded CPU speeds and 15 per cent faster graphics rendering. To boot there’s now a bigger battery (3800mAh – slightly up from the 6T) to handle that extra demand, and that can be replenished faster than ever before with the supplied Warp Charge 30T charger. Supposedly 18 per cent faster than Warp Charge 30, it can charge the 7T to 70 per cent in 30 minutes.

(Image credit: Future)

OnePlus’ own, light skin is in a new 10.0 guise here, sitting atop Android 10, and upgrades also see better haptic vibration and a faster in-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking screen. Zen Mode, which disables notifications and some apps, can now be adjusted from 20 minutes to 60, too.

Bigger RAM (8GB over 6GB) is onboard alongside a choice of 128GB and 256GB storage options, but if you are expecting pricing details you’ll have to be patient – OnePlus is announcing them at a London event on 10th October, when it will also unveil another instalment in its 7T Series.

