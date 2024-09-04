Off to uni? £80 off this five-star JBL Bluetooth speaker is too good to miss

For deal hunters looking for their next Bluetooth speaker, this is big news: the five-star JBL Xtreme 4 is enjoying its biggest discount to date, falling from £330 to £255, a healthy drop of around £70 at John Lewis and Amazon. That's a stunning price for a spectacular (and very recent) model and one we would recommend snapping up if you're heading to uni and want the best Bluetooth speaker to impress your new friends.

Best JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker deal

JBL Xtreme 4 was £330 now £255 at John Lewis (save £75)

The JBL Xtreme 4 took all that we loved about the Xtreme 3 and built on it to great effect, resulting in a Bluetooth boombox that sounds masterful no matter what you throw at it. This is the lowest price for the Xtreme 4 we've seen thus far, meaning you'll be getting the best price possible on a very fresh, up-to-date unit.

Lowest price on blue finish.

Five stars

Deal also at Amazon

The JBL Xtreme 4 may look and feel similar to the outgoing third-gen unit, with the same driver set-up of having two 70mm woofers and twin 20mm tweeters sitting behind the grille and twin passive radiators housed at either end, but key upgrades have taken it to new heights.

Features-wise, the fourth-gen speaker now offers 24 hours of battery life, bettering the 15 hours of the third-gen model by quite some margin. A new Playtime Boost tool will give you 6 extra hours of life if you're careful, while AI-powered Sound Boost helps the speaker maintain its audio quality at low volumes. Auracast support is new, too, replacing the PartyBoost feature of the third-gen model and allowing you to connect multiple compatible JBL units simultaneously.

Sonically, the Xtreme 4 is a genuine showstopper. Rival speakers can often manage to convey weight, punch and power to their presentation, but what the fourth-gen Xtreme 4 does is showcase a cohesive, three-dimensional approach that never omits the finer details. As our review makes clear, "for such a chunky speaker it produces a fantastically refined sound", conveying a "wonderfully clear and consistent sound across tracks" that wows no matter what you feed it.

Whichever retailer you pick, you're getting a superb deal at the ideal time, especially if you're headed to uni or even back to school. Head over to John Lewis or Amazon to get saving.

