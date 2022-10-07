New speaker range from classic British brand Falcon Acoustics launches with two models

You may have heard of Falcon Acoustics. The British audio brand, also the largest UK supplier of drive units, is renowned for its limited-edition recreations of the BBC's iconic LS3/5A speakers – a ‘no compromise’ prototype created by the Beeb two years before the speaker’s first commercial production in 1976.

Now, Falcon Acoustics is bringing out its own new 'M' range of loudspeakers. This will consist of five models launching over the next six months, and the first two models being unveiled are the M10 standmounts and the range-topping M50 floorstanders.

The M10 is a two-way design and features a 5in Falcon B110 bass unit and a 25mm custom soft dome tweeter. That B110 bass unit is a replicated version of the original KEF B110 driver found in the LS3/5A, which Falcon's founder Malcolm Jones designed when he was chief design engineer at KEF in the 70s.

Designed for bigger rooms, the floorstanding M50 is a three-way design, and has a proprietary Falcon B139 bass unit, twin Falcon B110 midrange units and the same 25mm soft dome tweeter.

Both speakers are vented designs and are available in a natural walnut veneer finish, with Rosewood as a special option. The speaker cabinets are also hand-made in the same Italian factory that produces the Falcon Gold Badge LS3/5a.

Falcon Acoustics’ MD Jerry Bloomfield says about the launch: “The ‘M’ range is designed with one objective in mind: to present a range of speakers appealing to those who desire the qualities of a traditionally voiced British speaker, which draw the musicians into the room and allow the listener to engage with music again.”

(Image credit: Falcon Acoustics)

The M10 standmounts cost £2,395 (around $2662, AU$4164) and will be on sale from November, while the M50 floorstanders cost £12,795 (around $14,223, AU$22,246) and will be available in December 2022.

Want to be the first to see and hear these speakers in person? Falcon Acoustics will be showing off these speakers for the first time at The UK Audio Show in Daventry this weekend, October 8 - 9.

