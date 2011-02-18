Trending

New Radiohead album 'The King of Limbs' available for download a day early

Once again Radiohead has bypassed normal music industry sales channels, and is releasing its new album to the public online

Radiohead 'The King of Limbs'

You can buy the digital version as a 320Kbps MP3 file (£6) or as an uncompressed WAV file for £9.

Radiohead is also releasing the record as a 'Newspaper Album' which comprises two 10in vinyl records, a CD, a digital download and "many large sheets of newspaper artwork, 625 tiny pieces of artwork and a full-colour piece of oxo-degradable plastic to hold it all together".

If you've pre-ordered the vinyl version you'll get it on May 9th, although you can download the digital version now. The Newspaper Album + MP3 download costs £30, with the WAV file it's £33.

To buy your download now, head on over to the Radiohead website.

The band famously released its last album, In Rainbows, as a download for which you could pay as much or as little as you wanted. This time the price is fixed.

