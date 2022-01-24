New Google Chromecast stick with wider video support reportedly in development

Chromecast with Google TV might be one of the best media streamers around, but it seems that Google is already working on a successor.

A new report by 9to5Google claims the tech giant is plotting a new 4K Chromecast. Several references to the new Google TV device – codenamed 'Boreal' – have been spotted in Android developer code and documentation.

"Unfortunately, no specs or other clues are currently available for Boreal," laments 9to5Google.

The current Chromecast with Google TV hit stores in September 2020. By our reckoning, it's every bit as good as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for picture and sound performance – and even better when it comes to the Google TV user interface.

That said, some users have bemoaned its lack of storage. You see, Google TV only ships with 8GB of storage and nearly half of that is taken up by Google TV itself. A 2021 software update brought a handy 'space optimizer', but it's reasonable to speculate that the next Chromecast could offer 16GB or 32GB of storage.

Elsewhere, there's talk of wider video support. As reported by XDA, Google expects all Android-powered TV devices launching after 31st March 2021 to support the AV1 video codec, which is said to deliver more power-efficient and speedy video playback.

We shouldn't have to wait too long to find out what 'Boreal' offers: 9to5Google believes that Google "intends for the company’s second Google TV powered device to launch this year".

