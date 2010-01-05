Falling in to line with the more demanding EU energy regulations, the box claims to use 12% less energy when in use compared to the old box.

A new gloss black finish should cut a smarter profile, while the remote control has been given a similarly shiny makeover and features bigger text to make it clearer.

There's still a 160GB hard disk drive for 80 hours of Freeview TV and an Ethernet connection for accessing on-demand content via the BT Home Hub.

