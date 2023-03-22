New Amazon Fire TV 2023: All the facts on the Omni QLEDs set to arrive this year and more

Amazon has confirmed its will be launching its latest Fire TVs including its flagship QLED and bedroom set with a rather retro 720p resolution in a number of new countries.

Here’s everything you need to know about the sets, including their specs, price, and release date.

New Amazon Fire TVs 2023

Amazon unveiled the flagship Omni and 4-Series in 2021, but previously the TVs had been limited to retail in the US. The 2 Series is all-new and looks to be exclusive to the UK and Germany.

The Omni sets ars the most interesting of the group, featuring a QLED panel. This is a custom screen technology that aims to let LCD TVs take on OLEDs in performance made famous by Samsung.

Below it the 4 series is Amazon’s mid-range offering and the 2-series is its budget line, and includes its lowest specced TV, a 32-inch, 720p resolution model.

The main selling point for the sets is the fact they all run on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which means they offer a nearly identical user interface and experience to what you get on the company’s Fire TV Sticks.

The big difference between the TVs and past Amazon Fire TVs is that the sets themselves have been made by Amazon - in the past, the company has partnered with other brands to actually make the TVs, like Hisense, Xiaomi, JVC and TCL releasing Fire TVs outside of its home USA territory.

Here’s the specific details about the sets.

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon Fire TV Omni

Omni is the flagship range from Amazon. It’s available in 43, 50, 55 and 65-inch sizes. As well as Fire TV support these are the only sets the tech firm’s confirmed will work with its Luna cloud gaming service. Luna is a rival to other game streaming services like Xbox Game Pass and GeForce Now that lets you stream triple-A games directly to your TV over the cloud without needing a console or gaming PC.

In terms of specs, all the models are the most advanced you’ll find in Amazon’s current line-up. Highlights include:

4K resolution

QLED panel with full array local dimming (80 zones)

HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, HLG, HDR10+ support

43, 50, 55, 65-inch sizes

3 x HDMI 2.0

1 x HDMI 2.1 / eARC

The inclusion of a single HDMI 2.1 port which doubles as an eARC input is welcome but the fact there’s only one means you won’t be able to connect a next-generation games console, like the PS5 and Dolby Atmos soundbar at the same time - which is a minor annoyance. However, with a max 60Hz refresh rate, a lack of HDMI 2.1 for the next-gen consoles isn't exactly the end of the world.

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon 4-Series

4-Series are Amazon’s mid-tier, homemade TVs. They sit below Omni and have basic LCD panels. The TVs are available in 43, 50 and 55-inch sizes. Unlike the Omni they don’t have HDMI 2.1 connectivity, which means they won’t be a great fit for the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S which both require the connectivity to run at full speed.

Though they use LCD panels, they are all 4K sets and support the HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus HDR standards. Every set also includes and Amazon Alexa Voice Remote, so you can control them with vocal commands.

They also feature smart home support, so you can sync them with other compatible devices, like Amazon Ring.

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon 2-Series

The 2-Series is Amazon’s most affordable. You can only pick them up in 32-inch and 40-inch sizes. The smallest option features a rather retro 720p resolution while the 40-inch sports a slightly sharper 1080p resolution. Amazon’s marketing them mainly as bedroom, kitchen, and kids room TVs as a result. Both sizes use basic LCD panels.

Pricing for the flagship Omni sets, which uses a QLED panel starts at £550/€600, and the TVs are available to pre-order soon, with the 65-inch model shipping 12th of April, with the other sizes following on the 1st of June.

The more affordable 4-Series is available for pre-order now with pricing starting at £430/€500.

The 2-Series 32-inch set is initially only set to be available in the UK and Germany and will retail £250/€280. We’re waiting on pricing for the larger 40-inch model and will update this article when we hear back from Amazon.

