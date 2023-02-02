Netflix rolls out Spatial Audio for 700 movies and TV shows – and you can try it here

Netflix has introduced Spatial Audio to its platform, adding support to over 700 of its most popular movies and shows. This includes fan favourites like Stranger Things, The Witcher, Wednesday and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Netflix claims that its Spatial Audio system brings an "immersive, cinematic sound experience" to any device that you choose to stream on.

It's a new addition to the streaming service's premium tier subscription, and Netflix says you won't need any extra equipment to enjoy Spatial Audio on your TV, computer, phone or tablet. Spatial Audio joins the 4K/HDR picture mode, Netflix Calibrated Mode and Dolby Atmos support that already comes as part of the Premium subscription at no extra cost.

You can find Spatial Audio-enabled content by searching for "spatial audio" in the search bar on the Netflix app or website, and there's even a short demo on YouTube that you can try for yourself before upgrading your plan.

Netflix says it's committed to adding Spatial Audio to a host of its upcoming content including You, Your Place Or Mine, Luther: The Fallen Sun and Tour de France. Alongside this Spatial Audio update, Netflix has also raised the number of download devices from four to six for premium members, meaning you can download content to watch offline on even more devices.

