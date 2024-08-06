Need budget bargain buds? These five-star JBL wireless earbuds have plummeted by £50

This truly has been a summer of savings. We've seen so many super savings over the past few weeks and months, with this excellent deal courtesy of Amazon and JBL representing one of the absolute best.

The JBL Live Pro 2 have plummeted from £129 to just £89 at Amazon, a saving of £50 or, if you prefer, 31 per cent. For anyone in the market for five-star noise-cancelling earbuds to make their summer go with a bargain bang, this deal is extremely tricky to top.

Best JBL Live Pro 2 TWS noise cancelling earbuds deal

JBL Live Pro 2 TWS was £129 now £89 at Amazon (save £50)

Noise cancelling? Check. Superb 30-hour battery life? Check. Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity, clear voice calls and JBL app support? Yep, they're all on board. A five-star review from What Hi-Fi?. Easy. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS, and with those credentials, it'd be a mistake to miss out.

Discount on black, blue, red and silver colourways.

Five stars

As we made clear in our original review, the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS occupy an interesting yet tricky place in the wireless earbuds space. Not quite a truly budget pair akin to the Sony WF-C500 or the EarFun Air but nowhere near the big bucks realms of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, they sit somewhere in the lower-to-mid-range, offering a solid raft of features and performance without the high price tag. While that can lead to fears of compromise and caveats, the Live Pro 2 nail their brief with style.

The JBL Headphones app grants access to a useful ear fit test and a host of noise cancelling modes, including classic ANC, Ambient Aware and TalkThru, plus a built-in equaliser and even Smart Audio and Smart Video modes that optimise sound quality or improve lip-syncing depending on what you're using the buds for. Add in Multipoint Bluetooth, excellent voice call quality and a handy Find My Buds feature and you're looking at a really well-rounded pair of earbuds for under £100.

That's before we get to how likeable the Live Pro 2 TWS sound. They're a hugely robust and forward pair, giving us the sort of energised pick-me-up we'd normally expect from our morning coffee hit. As our review made clear, "they’re not shy in coming forward, especially in the lower frequencies where there is plenty of power on tap". Crisp, peppy and enthusiastic, they're earbuds that just want you to have a good time.

You'll definitely be having a good time if you're getting five-star buds while keeping £50 in your back pocket. Amazon is the place to be if you're keen.

