Nakamichi's mammoth 9.2.4 Dolby Atmos soundbar is $420 off in the Prime Day sale

There are standard soundbars that seek to enhance your TV audio and help make dialogue a bit clearer, and there are more premium models that promise immersive audio in your living room. And then there's the Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra (opens in new tab).

This flagship soundbar package from the Japanese audio specialists delivers a massive 9.2.4 channels of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound with dual 10-inch subwoofers and four surround speakers.

The best part? This no holds barred soundbar system is currently discounted by $420 in the Amazon Prime Early Access sales, bringing it down to a more accessible $1478 (opens in new tab), its lowest price ever. And while it may not be the most inexpensive soundbar in today's sales, it's undoubtedly got the most impressive, feature-packed spec.

(opens in new tab) Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 soundbar: $1900 $1478 at Amazon (save $420) (opens in new tab)

This Nakamichi system is probably the highest-spec soundbar system you'll find discounted in the early Black Friday sales, with four rear surrounds and dual subs. The company's all-new Spatial Surround Elevation (SSE) Max technology joins supercharged speaker drivers and amplifier hardware, along with extensive features that include eARC, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby Vision and Qualcomm aptX HD support. It's not a model we've tested yet, but it sure is a whole lot of tech for your money. Other Nakamichi models are also discounted by up to $400 (opens in new tab).

The Shockwafe Ultra boasts Nakamichi's all-new Spatial Surround Elevation (SSE) Max technology, supercharged speaker drivers and amplifier hardware, eARC connectivity, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby Vision and, for the first time ever, Bluetooth 5 with Qualcomm aptX HD support.

The exhaustive number of features and drivers included with the Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra is probably due to its unconventional product development. Nakamichi actually collaborated with its customers through surveys and beta tests, analysing over 5000 reviews to understand the upgrades and features that consumers most wanted for the 2022 model.

To future-proof connectivity, HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) enables the soundbar to receive lossless Dolby TrueHD audio coupled with 4K HDR and Dolby Vision pass-through to a TV. With three HDMI 2.1 inputs, multiple devices can be conveniently connected to the soundbar.

The fully upgraded soundbar houses custom-designed, extended range twin-cone drivers, silk dome surround effects tweeters and high output amplifiers to boast smooth, powerful, crystal-clear sound, ensuring every audience member has the best seat in the house. Meanwhile, the dual 10-inch subwoofers have all-new high output amplifiers and upgraded drivers. Lastly, the quad modular surround speakers boast silk dome tweeters and extended range twin-cone drivers too.

It's not a model we've tested yet, but this Nakamichi system is probably the highest-spec soundbar system you'll find in the Amazon Prime Early Access sales.

If you're in the market for something a little more affordable, then the rest of Nakamichi's Shockwafe line-up is also discounted, including a massive $400 saving on the Shockwafe Ultra 9.2 SSE. Now priced at $1100 (opens in new tab), the Shockwafe Ultra 9.2 SSE has the same gargantuan channel count as the flagship model with different driver materials, processors and slightly less amplification power.

Meanwhile, the Shockwafe Elite 7.2 SSE has a saving of $250, bringing it down to $850 (opens in new tab), while the Shockwafe Pro 7.1 SSE is reduced by $120, making it $680. (opens in new tab)

Launched just this year, the Shockwafe Elite 7.2 eARC (2022) has $220 off and is down to $1078 (opens in new tab) while the Shockwafe Pro 7.1 eARC (2022) is now just $800 (opens in new tab)with a saving of $100.

Want to know the precise difference between all the models? Check out Nakamichi's soundbar comparison tool (opens in new tab) to help you choose the model that's right for you.

The Nakamichi Prime Early Access sale is on now and runs until Cyber Monday on the 11th of November.

MORE

Should you buy a Dolby Atmos soundbar?

The 22 best Dolby Atmos movie scenes to test your home cinema surround sound system

Our pick of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars





