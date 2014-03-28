We're used to (and frankly a touch bored) seeing endless teasers and leaks for new smartphones and tablets – but we're willing to be excited by this one from Naim.

The company is promising to unveil "a new kind of Naim system, designed to bring the famous Naim sound to every living space" at a launch event in London next month.

The same team of Salisbury audio engineers behind the signature Naim kit are involved, and the company claims the work "represents the same pure desire for thrilling, emotional sound".

Naim is no stranger to the streaming audio market, with the Naim Uniti kick-starting a whole range of successful network audio products – so could the company now be entering the wireless speaker market? Is Naim next in line to take on Sonos with a Naim multiroom system?

Also set to be unveiled at the launch event on April 24th is the Naim for Bentley in-car audio system and the floor-shifting Statement amplifier.

We will be on hand to find out all the details. In the meantime – keep guessing...

MORE: Awards 2013: Best systems

by Joe Cox

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook