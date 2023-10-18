Naim pre-amplifier price crashes as £2000 slashed from discontinued model

Looking for a high-end pre-amplifier to upgrade your system? This Naim discount over at Peter Tyson might pique your interest.

Naim’s NAC 282 Pre Amplifier has just seen a large discount and is now available for £3399 , down £2000 from its usual price tag of £5399.

This pre-amp has been discontinued by Naim, so it's possible the company is keen to clear the remaining stock – have a look while you can!

Naim NAC 282 Pre Amplifier was £5399 now £3399 at Peter Tyson

We haven’t tested this model of pre-amplifier for ourselves, but Naim is no stranger when it comes to producing high-quality hi-fi separates. The NAC 282 pre-amp has received a fresh £2000 discount over at Peter Tyson, which is a 37 per cent price drop. As a discontinued model, it’s possible that this deal won’t stick around for long, so it’s worth checking while you can.

The Naim NAC 282 represents a step up from the company’s NAC 202 pre-amp.

Featuring both DIN and RCA inputs, Naim’s NAC 282 should integrate seamlessly into most setups. The NAC 282 has volume and balance controls on the front panel, along with a 16-button matrix for controlling input sources and muting the unit.

The microprocessor is claimed to operate silently; it also sleeps during playback, while controlling all functions of the amplifier.

The NAC 282 also features optical protection circuits that provide continuous monitoring of the power supply. This ensures the unit shuts down safely should a power failure occur.

