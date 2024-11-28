My top 3 Black Friday streaming deals can save you 75% on quality 4K bingeing

So, you've just taken advantage of a Black Friday TV deal and now you need an equally awesome Black Friday streaming deal so you've got loads of 4K stuff to watch on it. Well, we've got great news, because there is one. In fact, there's three we would heartily recommend.

As Black Friday hots up today and over the weekend, plenty of video streaming services are offering price cuts on subscription prices during Cyber Monday too, including Disney+, Hulu, Peacock and Paramount...

Disney & Hulu just $3/month

Our number one pick of the best Black Friday streaming deals is Hulu and Disney+ combining for a very impressive offer. Until 2nd December, you can subscribe to both streaming services for just $2.99 per month for a whole year, saving you 72 per cent, or $96.

Just want Hulu? You're looking at a monthly outlay of just $0.99 per month – incredible.

The catch? These deals are, as you'd expect given these super-low prices, only on the Basic ad-supported subscription tiers. Still, that gives you 4K HDR streaming on supported titles, and besides, Disney+ is our favourite video streaming service out there.

1 year of Hulu & Disney+ (with ads) $2.99/month (save $96)

Access to Disney+ and Hulu means access to their epic catalogue of movies and films, as well as National Geographic, Star, Marvel, Pixar, and so much more. This incredible Black Friday offer is only available for new and eligible returning Hulu and Disney+ subscribers (who have not been Hulu or Disney+ subscribers in the past 1 month).

Peacock only $20/year

$20 for a year of streaming is a good deal on any service, particularly one with as much to offer as Peacock.

But if you don't want to commit to a service you might not have tried before for a whole year, the good news is that there is a six-month Black Friday deal too where you can pay just $1.99 per month.

Available to those who are not currently a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscriber, this Black Friday deal is on the Premium tier, which offers you 4K streaming but you will have ads and cannot download content.

If you have a Peacock account but are not a paid subscriber, simply sign into your account and enter code REALDEAL for the one-year offer or REALDEALMONTHLY for the six-month deal.

1 year of Peacock Premium (with ads) $80 $20 (save $60)

Peacock TV – the streaming service from NBCUniversal – offers hundreds of new release movies, full seasons of bingeworthy TV shows and Peacock Original series, the latest content from NBC and Bravo, live sports, and Peacock Channels 24/7.

AMC+ for $1.25/month

This is only a two-month deal on AMC, but we reckon you can binge a whole lot of what this awesome streaming service has to offer in that time if you really channel your inner coach potato (we believe in you). The other caveat is that it's an Amazon Prime add-on so you need to have Prime Video as well, but I think it's a great opportunity to binge some of the best shows on TV (From, Dark Winds, The Terror etc) for peanuts.

Indeed, for Black Friday you can get AMC+ as an Amazon add-on for two months for just $2.50 ($1.25 per month), as opposed to paying $10 per month.

2 months of AMC+ Amazon-add for $2.50 (save $7.50)

AMC has delivered some of the best original TV series in recent years, so if you've missed out on the likes of quality content like From, Interview with the Vampire and Kevin Can F*** Himself, now's your chance to binge them. If you're already an Amazon Prime Video user, this heavily reduced add-on is a no-brainer.

