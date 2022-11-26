Multi-award-winning KEF LS50 Meta speakers hit lowest-ever price – and come with two freebies

As the KEF LS50 Metas have won our prestigious Product of the Year Award in the standmounter category three years on the trot, it's safe to say that they are a pretty special pair of speakers. And now they have a pretty special price attached to them.

For Black Friday, Amazon and Sevenoaks has dropped the KEFs to £899 – a £300 saving on the original RRP (opens in new tab), and £100 less than the previous best price we have seen. That is worth shouting about in itself, but Sevenoaks has gone the extra mile to make this deal utterly irresistible by adding in two freebies worth £190: a pair of Sennheiser CX True Wireless earbuds and a 2m QED XT25 speaker cable. Wowzas.

KEF LS50 Meta £1100 £899 at Sevenoaks (save £301) + FREE KIT WORTH £190

KEF has taken an excellent speaker and made it even better with its innovative Metamaterial tech. The LS50 Meta are now the class leader at this level, with exceptional sonic transparency and a hugely subtle and precise presentation. Three-time Product of the Year winners in the What Hi-Fi?Awards' standmount speaker category.

We’ve always loved KEF’s iconic LS50 bookshelf speakers, with their innate transparency and extensive but focused stereo image. So when the company released a new version of these award-winning stand mounters in 2020, we were happy to discover that an already excellent speaker had been made even better.

Indeed, the company’s engineers took a fresh look at the LS50 design and thoroughly re-worked the Uni-Q driver array while also adding something new in the form of Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT). And the result is spectacular.

While the essential sonic character is instantly familiar, the KEF LS50 Meta have a level of clarity and finesse the originals only hinted at. They sound cleaner and more sophisticated than their predecessors, particularly at higher frequencies where their insight, delicacy and top-end refinement are superb.

They deliver music with a good degree of authority and large-scale dynamics are handled extremely well – there’s an impressive amount of muscle for a speaker of this size.

If you're looking for a new pair of standmount speakers and your budget can stretch to the KEFs, they really are the best performers you'll find for the money. Really, the discount and freebies are just a (very good) bonus.

