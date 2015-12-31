The more things change, the more they stay the same. This year once again saw new technology make its way on to shop floors and in turn our homes, while at the same time more familiar products returned to favour.

So while 4K OLED TVs, hi-res music players and Atmos AV amplifiers feature on our list of the most read reviews for 2015, there are also stereo amplfiers, hi-fi speakers and DACs.

And that neatly summarises the consumer electronics market in 2015; a year in which 4K video and hi-res audio shared headlines with a resurgence in sales of vinyl and turntables.

As always at the turn of the year, we look forward to CES 2016 in the first week of Janurary, and expect the products on this list to point the way for what we can expect to see in Vegas and beyond next year.

January – Marantz PM6005

2014's Award-winning stereo amplifier under £500 proved to be the most popular review in the first month of the year. "It’s that wonderfully lively and detailed sound quality that makes the PM6005 such a fantastic budget stereo amplifier. Go on, let it into your home and play your music – you’ll love it."

February – Pono PonoPlayer

One of the biggest stories at the start of the year was the launch of Neil Young's Pono Music service. Our first look at the company's hi-res player was, believe it or not, the most popular review on the site in February. Despite a lot of interest, and a product with a lot of promise, we've reached December without any sign of an official UK launch...

March – Tidal

Tidal launched quietly towards the end of 2014 as a lossless streaming service to take on the likes of Spotify. But the service was catapulted into the mainstream in March this year following the acquisition of the service by a consortium led by Jay-Z. No wonder it was our most popular review that month. It went on to win our 2015 Award for the best music streaming service.

April – LG 55EG960V

4K TV became a realistic proposition in 2015, but while prices dropped and big-screen Ultra HD TVs were available for under £1000, at the other end of the market we saw the first 4K OLED TVs. And the results were spectacular. The LG 55EG960V was the first 4K OLED screen we tested, and it is was everything we hoped it would be. Roll on more OLED sets in 2016...

May – Q Acoustics 3050

Another staggeringly good pair of speakers from Q Acoustics. The most read review in May, these £500 floorstanders deliver a level of performance that easily exceeds our expectations at this price. It was no surprise when they picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award later in the year.

June – Bose Soundlink On-ear

These wireless Bluetooth headphones from Bose deliver great sound, are easy to use, well built and have an impressive battery life. No wonder they proved so popular...

July – B&W P5 Wireless

Another pair of wireless headphones in our list of the most read reviews of 2015. B&W's first pair of Bluetooth headphones proved to be every bit as impressive as the company's previous headphones, delivering five-star sound and a great design for just over £300. No surprise that they were What Hi-Fi? Awards 2015 winners.

August – Denon AVR-X2200W

It's about time a home cinema amplifier featured on our list of 2015's most read reviews, and Denon's mighty X2200W steps up to the plate. At the £500 sweet spot for AV amps, the Denon blew away the competition with the combination of an exciting, refined sound and a thorough spec sheet complete with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

September – Panasonic TX-65CZ952B

When Pioneer stopped producing plasma TVs, Panasonic arguably took over the mantle as the purist's choice when it came to TV picture performance. So the company's first 4K OLED TV set was big news. And we weren't disappointed. Expensive, yes, but this TV successfully delivered a formidable jump in performance and made the most convincing argument yet for 4K OLED as the TV technology to get excited about this year and into 2016.

October – Chord Mojo

The DAC continued its resurgence in 2015, helping people get the best possible sound performance from their digital music. At £399, the Chord Mojo appeared to be pitched perfectly for those who were prepared to spend a little money to get a lot more sonically. And that's just what the Mojo did, helping the compact DAC to walk away with our Product of the Year title in the 2015 Awards.

November – Sonos Play:5 (2015)

One of the most popular brands on the site, the new Sonos Play:5 proved to be a brilliant upgrade for the company's biggest wireless speaker. And if the number of people that read our review is anything to go by, we'd imagine they sold like hot cakes this Christmas.

December – Sennheiser Momentum M2 IEi

Strictly speaking, the Denon AV amp and Sonos speaker already featured on this list took spots one and two in December, but not far behind was this pair of headphones. The in-ear headphones category is always one of the most popular on the site and the latest addition to the Momentum range took home our Product of the Year Award, helping it become one of the most read reviews on What Hi-Fi? by the end of 2015.

