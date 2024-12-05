Most of our favourite TVs are back to their pre-Black Friday prices – here is when they will drop again

The wave of Black Friday bargains has officially passed, washing away some of the best deals we have seen on many of the best TVs.

Take one of our most favoured models, the five-star 65-inch Sony Bravia 8, as an example. This Black Friday, it was available for its lowest-ever price of £1349. Now that Black Friday and its slightly less impressive cousin Cyber Monday have been and gone, the price has jumped up to £1499.

You can see the same thing with the Hisense U8N 65-inch. Its Black Friday price was £1249 (down from a launch price of £1800). Now it has jumped back to £1499.

There are some welcome exceptions to this rule – the LG OLED55B4 is still at its lowest-ever price of £899 at Amazon – but the majority of TVs are now more expensive than they were last week.

But all is not lost. We are constantly checking to find the lowest prices on the best TVs to have come through our comprehensive testing process, and we know that there is usually another price drop around Christmas and New Year.

So, if you missed out on a great TV deal during the Black Friday madness, our advice is to sit tight and watch for another drop in the post-Christmas sales.

You can keep a watchful eye on our TV deals page for the latest price drops.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter Receive the hottest deals and product reviews alongside the biggest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news from the What Hi-Fi? team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Here is our review of the LG OLED55B4

These are the top TVs we recommend

And here are the cheapest TVs available now