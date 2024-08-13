McIntosh’s MX200 AV processor aims to win you over with Dirac Live room correction

McIntosh has unveiled its latest AV processor, the MX200, which promises to deliver a potent combination of high-end audio processing and room correction technology for discerning home cinema enthusiasts.

Set to hit authorised McIntosh dealers this month with a price tag of $6,000 (UK prices have yet to be released), the MX200 can process up to 11.2 channels of audio, making it suitable for a wide range of surround sound set-ups – from basic 5.1 configurations to more elaborate 7.2.4 Dolby Atmos arrangements, if that’s more your jam.

On the video front, the processor supports 8K/60fps and 4K/120fps passthrough, along with a smattering of HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG. This futureproofs it for compatibility with the latest 8K TVs and next-gen gaming consoles, while rec.2020 colour space support should ensure vibrant, true-to-life visuals.

One of the MX200's standout features is the inclusion of Dirac Live Full Bandwidth room correction software – a notable upgrade from the Audyssey MultEQ XT32 found in its predecessor, the MX100. Dirac’s advanced audio processing tool analyses room acoustics and adjusts the audio output accordingly, promising clearer and more accurate sound reproduction, regardless of room characteristics. It’s a big selling point for those who want to squeeze the absolute best possible sound from their set-up, with as little hassle as possible.

Under the hood, audiophiles will also appreciate the presence of seven discrete 32-bit DACs, which should ensure pristine audio quality for both stereo and multichannel content. The processor also supports immersive audio formats in the form of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, for a more immersive listening experience.

Connectivity-wise, the MX200 offers four HDMI inputs and one output with eARC support – a configuration that, while sufficient for most set-ups, might feel a tad limited for users with multiple source devices. On the plus side, it does include a range of analogue and digital inputs, including a dedicated phono input for turntable enthusiasts.

Aesthetically, the MX200 maintains McIntosh's signature design DNA, featuring an aluminium and glass front panel adorned with two silver-ringed control knobs. Its 2U rack-mountable form factor should appeal to custom installers, while built-in support for Control4 and Crestron systems makes it a versatile option for smart home integration.

While the $6,000 price point positions the MX200 firmly in higher-than-entry-level territory, it represents a compelling option for home cinema aficionados seeking top-tier audio processing and room correction capabilities in one package. The MX200 is set to land at McIntosh dealers later this month, with specific UK pricing and release dates to be confirmed.

