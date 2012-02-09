Trending

Martin Logan unveils next-gen electrostatic speaker

By News 

Evolutionary design uses a new CLS XStat electrostatic transducer and 10in bass driver

Martin Logan Montis

Martin Logan's electrostatic speakers have always looked distinctive, and fans of the marque will be smitten by the latest version, the £9800 Montis.

This "evolutionary" design – part of the Reserve ESL Series – combines an electrostatic panel and dynamic driver technology.

The speaker sports a new-generation CLS (Curvilinear Line Source) XStat electrostatic transducer which is 44in high, combined with a 10in bass driver with an aluminium cone powered by an integral 200W amp.

Other tech highlights include Martin Logan's ultra-rigid AirFrame and 24-bit Vojtko DSP engine.

Two finishes are available for the frame: black or clear alloy. The base cabinet comes in black ash, dark cherry or Zebrawood hand-rubbed wood veneers.

The black alloy version costs £9800/pair, while you'll pay £10,998 for the clear alloy model.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook