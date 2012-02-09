Martin Logan's electrostatic speakers have always looked distinctive, and fans of the marque will be smitten by the latest version, the £9800 Montis.

This "evolutionary" design – part of the Reserve ESL Series – combines an electrostatic panel and dynamic driver technology.

The speaker sports a new-generation CLS (Curvilinear Line Source) XStat electrostatic transducer which is 44in high, combined with a 10in bass driver with an aluminium cone powered by an integral 200W amp.

Other tech highlights include Martin Logan's ultra-rigid AirFrame and 24-bit Vojtko DSP engine.

Two finishes are available for the frame: black or clear alloy. The base cabinet comes in black ash, dark cherry or Zebrawood hand-rubbed wood veneers.

The black alloy version costs £9800/pair, while you'll pay £10,998 for the clear alloy model.

