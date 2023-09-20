Marantz joins the trade-in bandwagon as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations

Marantz is the latest to follow suit with its "70 Days for 70 Years" Trade-In program that runs until the 24th of November as part of the brand's 70th Anniversary celebrations. Much like the preceding initiatives, the "70 Years" program encourages customers to bring in used audio equipment to participating dealers to receive credit towards the purchase of a new Marantz product.

If you're keen on taking advantage of the offer, all you have to do is locate a participating dealer near you through the official Marantz website. You'll then have to bring your used amplifier or receiver for an evaluation before receiving a credit towards a new product based on the dealer's assessment.

The Model 40n all-in-one system is one of the products available at a discount as part of the trade-in scheme. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

This offer is available only through authorised Marantz dealers and applies only to the purchase of a new model from the list of items included below:

CINEMA 40

CINEMA 50

MODEL 40n

MODEL 30

AV 10

AMP 10

TT-15S1

SACD 30n

SA-10

PM-10

AV8805A

AV7706

MM8077

SA-12SE

PM-12SE

Marantz is the latest in a long line of companies to announce such schemes. High-end Italian audio brand Sonus Faber recently revealed its new Trade-In to Trade Up initiative encouraging customers to swap out hi-fi products to receive money towards their next purchase. Meanwhile, McIntosh and Focal previously offered near-identical schemes in June and August respectively in an effort to entice consumers into more eco-friendly purchasing patterns.

It's clear that as summer fades and winter approaches, many retailers are looking to incentivise consumers with these sorts of schemes and offers. With Marantz, McIntosh, Sonus Faber and Focal still offering trade-in schemes for consumers to take advantage of, it may be worth shopping around to find the one that suits you best and, more importantly, nabs you the best deals ahead of Black Friday's big sales event.

