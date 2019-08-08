Marantz announces UK pricing for SR5014 and SR6014 AV amps

Having announced the SR5014 and SR6014 for the US market in June, Marantz has now drawn the curtains on the specification and pricing of the UK and Europe models.

The SR5014 (£849/€949) is a 7.2-channel, 180 watt-per-channel receiver with plenty of features under its belt, including Dolby Atmos (up to 5.1.2), DTS:X, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization and DTS Virtual:X support, 10 HDMI sockets (8 inputs, 2 outputs) with eARC compatibility, and built-in wi-fi (2.4GHz/5GHz) – which opens doors to network streaming over the HEOS hi-res, multi-room platform as well as Alexa, Google Home and Apple Siri voice control.

Expanding that spec sheet is hi-res support (24-bit/192-kHz PCM and DSD 5.6MHz), AirPlay 2 and a phono input. Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) is designed to improve the gaming experience for owners of Xbox One and ALLM-compatible TVs (such as LG's 2019 4K OLED TVs and select Samsung 4K models), too.

Bluetooth is correct and present, and coming via a software update at the end of 2019 is the quirkier Bluetooth Headphone feature, which will allow the receiver to connect with, and output what it's playing to, a pair of wireless headphones. There's Audyssey MultEQ XT room correction set-up software,

New for the 2019 AVR models, the Marantz SR5014 and SR6014 feature HDMI Multiple Input Assign, which allows users to listen to multiple audio sources while displaying the same video content on-screen. A new DSP downmix allows the owner to enjoy multi-channel audio playback in one room while listening to the same source in a second zone in stereo, too.

(Image credit: Marantz)

The SR6014 (£1249/€1399) builds on its siblings specs with a handful of added features. If you can afford the extra outlay you get 9.2 channels, each driven by 185 watts, plus processing and pre-outs to, if you so wish, accommodate an 11.2-channel configuration with an external stereo amp.

The SR6014 also has an extra HDMI output, gold-plated terminals and a more comprehensive Audyssey room calibration process, as well as a headline feature: IMAX Enhanced, a new licensing and certification home entertainment program designed to create the very best AV experience in the living room by combining IMAX picture and DTS sound.

Both the SR5014 and SR6014 AV amps will be available imminently in a choice of in black or silver-gold finishes.

