Made by Google Event: how to watch the Pixel 8 live stream and what else to expect

Today's the day for Android fans. We're just a few short hours off the 2023 Made by Google live stream in which we'll get officially introduced to the Google Pixel 8, 8 Pro and a few other goodies if the latest rumours are to be believed.

As is the case with practically every Google hardware launch, these devices have been extensively leaked; there's even a full unboxing video for both phones circulating as we speak (via 9 to 5 Google). Google has even provided confirmation and pictures of the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, a new set of Pixel Buds Pro and the Pixel Watch 2 on its online store, although no word on official specs as of yet.

If you're too impatient to wait to see what the Pixel 8 has to offer, you can find everything you need to know about the Pixel 8 on our dedicated page, including speculative release dates, features, specs and many other prominent leaks.

Now onto the main event, with the live stream starting in just a few short hours, we'll break down when and where to watch it, as well as what to expect.

Made by Google 2023 keynote: when and where to watch

(Image credit: Google)

Google will be livestreaming its 2023 hardware event on its Made by Google YouTube channel. You can find the official live stream here as it's already live and ready to go, with a countdown timer to the main event. From experience, these events tend to last about an hour, but we could be in for a longer session due to the Pixel Watch 2 and updated Pixel Buds Pro.

You can also find the timings below as to when to watch the Pixel announcement event live:

UK: 15:00 BST

US: 10:00 EST / 07:00 PST

AUS: 01:00 ACT

What to expect: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Buds and Pixel Watch 2

(Image credit: Google)

Getting the obvious ones out of the way first, today we will, of course, get our first official introduction to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones. These Android smartphones come straight from Google, meaning we can expect the latest software features and plenty of years' worth of updates to come. Google has also stepped up its hardware game as of late, with the Pixel 7 offering a sleek design, taking the camera bar and two-toned styling of its Pixel 6 predecessor and refining it.

Google seems to be embracing this new aesthetic with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, which both continue this design motif, enhancing it with more rounded corners and flatter edges. A new pinkish gold hue seems to feature in most of the promotional photography (dare we say a rose gold resurgence), although we've also seen a striking blue model in many leaked images.

While official specs won't be unveiled until later today, we can also anticipate a new in-house developed processor from Google, likely the Tensor G3 as well as the yearly camera upgrades that always feature prominently on new Pixel models.

Not only will we see updates to the Pixel phones, but it also looks like Google has some news regarding the Pixel Buds Pro. These Bluetooth earbuds have only been on the market for a year, so we're not sure if we're going to see a second-generation set or a smaller update. There certainly appears to be a new colourway at the very least, as a new beige hue appears to feature on the announcement but not yet on the Google Store page. It seems to compliment the new gold Pixel 8 quite nicely either way, and we'll be keenly listening out for any new audio features too.

Finally, we'll get a look at Google's second-generation wearable device, the Pixel Watch 2. While this isn't strictly in our wheelhouse, we're not totally opposed to smartwatches as they can be handy audio accessories at times.

Stay tuned for full coverage of the Made by Google event where we'll be keeping you up to date with all the latest announcements and product launches.

