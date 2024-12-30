Looking for a new TV for the New Year? LG's affordable B4 OLED TV drops to a new lowest price

Looking to leave backlit TVs in 2024? We wouldn't blame you, as OLED is a mighty tempting upgrade if you're in the pursuit of perfect blacks and superb contrast. Historically, OLED TVs have had quite a high barrier to entry; however, this LG B4 OLED TV deal proves you can get a lot of TV for not a lot of money.

The 48-inch version is down to just £679 on Richer Sounds (with VIP membership), and while it may not be the biggest screen size, it's the perfect set for gamers and those with modest living room arrangements.

And, at that price, it's a perfect gateway into the world of OLED; it's worth noting that this has dropped a further £20 in price since we last flagged this deal.

While we haven't tested this model specifically, it shares many common traits with the Award-winning LG OLED48C4, despite being between £300 and £400 cheaper than that five-star model.

LG OLED48B4 was £900 now £679 at Richer Sounds (save £221)

LG's entry-level OLED TV got a huge upgrade for 2024 with four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets, a more powerful processor and a slightly brighter display. It now comes in this 48-inch screen size, making it a tempting choice for those looking to save space and money.



While this is LG's entry-level OLED, you'll be pleased to hear it doesn't skimp on features. In fact, LG bought the B4 up to speed with its C and G-series brethren with a slew of upgrades this year. This includes the addition of two extra HDMI 2.1 sockets, meaning the B4 had four full 48Gbps bandwidth connections capable of handling 4K/120Hz signals with VRR and ALLM.

There's also a newer Alpha 8 processor which unlocks some of the AI-powered features seen on the C4 and G4 models. You're also getting Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive sound support, eARC over one of the aforementioned HDMI 2.1 sockets, and webOS 24 which sports exceptional app support.

On paper, the B4 shares many positive attributes with the step-up C4 model, though we suspect the C4 is slightly brighter. And, while style is a personal taste, we think the C4's design is slightly nicer too. However, the B4 seems to be a very capable TV in its own right, and at this price, it seems like the perfect way to dip your toes into OLED TVs.

If you're looking to treat yourself in 2025, then check this deal out at Richer Sounds.

