Loewe's new luxury TV will be powered by Samsung's latest operating system

Samsung has announced that its Tizen operating system will be used in Loewe's new flagship TV, the Stellar, which launched across Europe on 15th July.

Samsung's Tizen OS is based on the latest Tizen licensing platform and offers a wide variety of useful features. This includes access to Samsung TV Plus streaming services, Samsung Gaming Hub, and SmartThings to control other Samsung devices around your home.

The new Stellar TV model replaces the Bild S in Loewe's current lineup. It represents a major step forward for the brand as the larger Stellar models between 55 and 83 inches will feature Micro Lens Array (MLA) brightness-boosting tech, seen in other TVs like the LG G4.

Recently Loewe announced that it is the first TV manufacturer in the world to purchase open-cell WRBG OLED panels from LG Display, rather than buying finished panels. This decision allows Loewe and its production facilities in Kronach, Germany to be more flexible regarding customisation options, such as integrating heatsinks and power supplies.

They also choose a rather unique stone backing material for the new TV, which Loewe says is 100 per cent real concrete.

(Image credit: Loewe)

In our hands-on review of the Stellar, which was not held in test conditions, we saw some brief demo reels which showed off how noticeably bright and crisp the 55-inch model looked. We also thought that the TV handled colour vibrancy and contrast well, however, we'll know what the TV is truly capable of once we have it in our test room.

Loewe claims that the META OLED panel will reach 3000 nits, roughly the same as figures claimed by other TV manufacturers who are using the second-generation Micro Lens Array tech this year.

The Stellar supports Dolby Vision HDR and all four HDMI sockets are the HDMI 2.1 standard, with support for 4K/120Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM. It also supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS Play-Fi with wireless connectivity support for Loewe's wireless home cinema speakers.

Loewe's current plan is to initially release the 42- and 55-inch versions, with the 48-, 65-, 77-, 83- and 97-inch models set to arrive later this year. The price of the 97-inch model is yet to be revealed, but it's quite clear it won't be cheap.

Pricing is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Screen size Price (UK) Price (EU) 42 inches £3299 €3299 48 inches £3799 €3799 55 inches £4299 €4299 65 inches £5299 €5299 77 inches £9499 €9999 83 inches £18,999 €19,999 97 inches TBC TBC

