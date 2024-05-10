Loewe teams up with Kylian Mbappé to produce a powerful Bluetooth speaker

Football is once again bringing people together. Thanks to the power of the Beautiful Game (and perhaps a little bit of marketing savvy), Loewe has teamed up with world-class PSG striker Kylian Mbappé to produce a special edition of its We.HEAR Pro Bluetooth speaker. The German brand has put aside petty international footballing rivalries to collaborate with the French phenomenon, resulting in the We.HEAR Pro, which comes in three finishes – denim, neon and black – accompanied by a special KM logo in honour of the mercurial World Cup winner.

Promising "exceptional stereo sound and wrapped in premium acoustic fabric", the We.HEAR Pro is a premium 100-watt speaker that strives to deliver what Loewe describes as a "deeply immersive listening experience". The new model features an array of drivers and passive bass radiators operating alongside a class D amplifier for a sound that aims to walk the line between power and poise. A little like the man who inspired it, dare we say.

The We.HEAR Pro is also designed to do it on a cold, rainy night in Stoke. The special edition speaker boasts a strong IPX6 certification for protection against strong water jets, while its lightweight, compact design and adjustable shoulder strap should make transportation a piece of cake.

(Image credit: Loewe)

The battery should be able to last a lot longer than the full 90, too, with the new portable unit offering a solid battery life up to 24 hours alongside fast-charge technology, the latter of which should take your speaker from flat to fully charged in around two hours. As is the case with the Award-winning JBL Charge 5, you can also use the We.HEAR Pro as a portable power bank to charge your essential mobile devices.

If you need to cut your outdoor partying short to make or take a call, the speaker is equipped with a built-in microphone for hands-free voice calls. Loewe's multi-pairing functionality allows users to sync up to 14 speakers simultaneously, akin to JBL's PartyBoost pairing tech, crafting a more expansive soundstage if you happen to have multiple speakers all in the same place.

We're hoping to catch sight of the Loewe's latest Bluetooth speaker, and much else besides, at this year's High End Munich showcase. This special edition Loewe We.HEAR Pro will be available from May at a suggested retail price of £269 (further prices pending).

